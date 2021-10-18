Robotic high-tech hospital in Bangalore

Bengaluru: A globally renowned group of Maitra hospitals has come forward to set up a robotic technology based high tech hospital in Bangalore. For which, the state government will extend all its support.



The IT, BT, Science and Technology Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said:' This hospital would be added to the list of another world-class hospital in Bengaluru'. On the second day of the World Dubai Expo2020 Trade Fair in Dubai, Minister Ashwath Narayan interacted with investors and CEOs of global companies.

"Surgical treatment through robotic technology is very popular and will provide all kinds of support for those who come forward to provide such services. Karnataka has a high technology portfolio and entrepreneurial policies that make it an ideal destination for investors," said Ashwath Narayan. He appealed to entrepreneurs to invest in the State and utilise this wonderful opportunity.

"The state, along with other sectors, is attracting huge foreign investment in the technology sector. To complement this, our government is working with the central government to create a smooth business culture," he said. The minister also informed that priority was given to address land challenges, labor laws and costly production costs.

The state ranks first for the whole of India in IT, IT based services, biotechnology and chip design. We have over 5,500 IT and ITES companies, 750 MNCs and more than 400 Fortune 500 companies. These contribute immensely to the country's net income and exports. Ashwath Narayan said the government's intention is to expand it further.

Interests of KEF and Aster Groups

Ashwath Narayana invited many investors to invest in the state, including Faisal Kottikollan, head of KEF Business Group, and Azad Mupane, head of Oster Health Care Group.

He also discussed about the possibility of Karnataka's adoption from Faisal of prism scheme to raise rural schools to international standards similar to Kerala. Also held talks with Azad about setting up Aster hospitals in the 2nd and 3rd tier cities of the state. He promised to give the support it needed. Prashant Prakash, head of the state government's Startup Vision Group, and Aman Puri were also part of the meeting held with the investors.