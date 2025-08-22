  • Menu
Rotimatic debuts in India with its flagship Roti Maker

Bengaluru : Rotimatic, the world’s first smart kitchen appliance powered by robotics and AI, which makes fresh rotis hands-free in 90-110 seconds, today announced its much-anticipated India debut with the launch of its next-generation model, Rotimatic NEXT.

While the company is headquartered in Singapore, the manufacturing unit has shifted to the Bangalore-Mysore region to serve both the global and the Indian markets.

Founded in 2008 by mechanical engineer Pranoti Nagarkar and software engineer Rishi Israni, Rotimatic has already redefined convenience in over 1 lakh homes across the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, the Middle East, and beyond, with over 250 million rotis made to date.

