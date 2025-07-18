Rowdy-sheeter victim’s mother denies naming MLA

Bengaluru: The murder case of a rowdy-sheeter in Bengaluru, allegedly involving BJP legislator and former minister Byrathi Basavaraj, has taken a new twist after the victim’s mother stated that she never named the MLA in her police complaint.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Vijayalaxmi, the mother of slain rowdy-sheeter Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shiva, said: “I have not given any complaint to the police against BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj. I have not named any accused persons. I was tense and overwhelmed after the murder of my son. The police themselves have added his name.”

She further claimed that people are alleging the BJP MLA’s involvement, and police officials suggested that she frame the complaint in a certain way, even asking her to state that she witnessed the murder. “I have not mentioned his name,” she reiterated.

“I want security for my family. My deceased son’s wife and children should receive compensation,” she added