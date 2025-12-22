Rs 6 crore cash reward for Olympic gold medallists: CM

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday announced a cash reward of Rs 6 crore for Karnataka sportspersons who win a gold medal at the Olympic Games, expressing confidence that athletes from the state would bring home Olympic medals in the future.Speaking at the Karnataka Olympic 2025 Awards ceremony, organised by the Karnataka Olympic Association (KOA) in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister congratulated outstanding sportspersons who received the prestigious awards.

He said the Karnataka Olympic Association, established in 1958, has played a vital role in the development of sports in the state.

“After MLC Govindaraj took charge as president, the association has become more active. During my tenure, I had the opportunity to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate the association’s own building.

Like Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, Karnataka too now has a dedicated Olympic Association building,” he said.

Government’s focus on sports

Highlighting the government’s commitment to sports, Siddaramaiah said cash incentives have been significantly enhanced to motivate athletes. “The state government has announced Rs 6 crore for Olympic gold medallists, Rs 4 crore for silver, and Rs 3 crore for bronze medal winners. This decision has been taken to encourage and support Karnataka’s sportspersons,” he said.

Importance of sportsmanship

The Chief Minister stressed that discipline, hard work and determination are essential for success at the international level. “With dedication and a strong will to achieve their goals, Karnataka’s athletes can win medals at the Olympics. I am confident they will win gold medals. Sportsmanship is extremely important, and goal-oriented effort should become a way of life,” he said.

Sports quota in government jobs

Siddaramaiah also announced that the government would issue an order in January 2026 for recruitment to government jobs under the sports quota. He said 3% reservation would be provided for sportspersons in the Police and Forest Departments, while 2% reservation would be applicable in other departments.

He urged more youth to actively participate in sports, noting thatthe reservation policy would help create better opportunities for talented athletes.