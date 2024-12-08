RSS Chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat Honoured at Udupi Krishna Math

Udupi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat was felicitated with the "Hindu Samrat" title and the "Sri Krishna Geetanuagraha Award" during his visit to the historic Udupi Sri Krishna Math on Sunday evening.

The honour was conferred by Paryaya Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji of Puttige Math at a ceremony held in the Geeta Mandir. The recognition highlighted Dr. Bhagwat’s contributions to preserving and promoting Sanatana Dharma. As part of the felicitation, he was presented with a silver plaque, traditional shawl, and offerings from the temple.

Dr. Bhagwat visited key centres of the Math, including the Geeta Shila Lekhana Meditation Centre and the Vadiraja Research Centre, where Swamiji detailed various religious and cultural initiatives. Particular emphasis was given to the Geeta Lekhana Yajna, an ambitious spiritual campaign initiated by Swamiji. Dr. Bhagwat expressed deep appreciation for these efforts.

In a private discussion, Dr. Bhagwat and Swamiji exchanged views on challenges facing Hindus, including incidents of anti-Hindu activity in India and neighbouring countries. They called for greater unity among Hindus and urged spiritual leaders to strengthen their guidance on moral and national values.

Swamiji praised the RSS for its pivotal role over the past century in safeguarding Sanatana Dharma, lauding its leaders for inspiring patriotism and service. He described Dr. Bhagwat’s leadership as essential during current times and wished for his continued guidance.

The event concluded with blessings from Junior Swamiji Sri Sushrindra Tirtha. Several dignitaries, including senior RSS leader Mukunda Ji and local community representatives, attended the ceremony. Dr. Bhagwat was welcomed to the Math with traditional music and Vedic chants.