S M Krishna discharged from hospital

Highlights

Veteran politician and former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna was on Wednesday discharged from a private hospital here, where he was admitted with respiratory issues.

Bengaluru: Veteran politician and former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna was on Wednesday discharged from a private hospital here, where he was admitted with respiratory issues. “S M Krishna, former chief minister, (former) union minister was discharged from Manipal Hospital today. He was admitted with respiratory issues months ago under the care of Dr Satyanarayana Mysore and the critical care team,” Manipal Hospital said in a statement.

Coordinated care and patient’s efforts have led to discharge, it said, while wishing the 92-year-old former External Affairs Minister speedy recovery and further recuperation at his home.

Krishna was Chief Minister of Karnataka from October 11, 1999 to May 28, 2004. He had served as External Affairs Minister in the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012, and also as Maharashtra Governor.

