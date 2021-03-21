Satish Jarikholi likely to be Congress candidate for Belgaum LS by-poll

Bengaluru: The Congress in Karnataka is said to have shortlisted the name of its working president Satish Jarkiholi as the candidate for the Belgaum Lok Sabha by-poll, with the state party chief on Saturday stating that one name has been recommended to the high command.



"We have recommended one name to the high command," State Congress president D K Shivakumar told reporters after a meeting of senior leaders. To a question about Satish Jarkiholi being the pick, he said the party's decision is based on who is best suited to contest. At the meeting the party has also planned its strategy for the April 17 by-polls and distribution of responsibilities.

With one name being recommended, it is almost certain that Satish Jarkiholi will be the candidate from Belgaum, party sources said. Satish is currently the MLA of Yamkanmaradi Assembly segment. The by-poll was necessitated by the death of Union Minister Suresh Angadi of the BJP due to Covid-19 in September last year. It will be held along with the by-elections to the Basavakalyan and Maski Assembly segments on April 17.

Counting of votes will take place on May 2. The Congress had recently announced Mallamma, widow of legislator B Narayan Rao who died of Covid-19 in September last year, for Basavakalyan, while Basanagouda Turvihal, who recently joined the party, is its candidate in Maski segment.

Expressing confidence about winning the three seats, Shivakumar said "We have faith in voters. They have decided that they need a change."