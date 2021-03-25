Schools, colleges, theatres blamed for spike in Covid cases

Mysuru: In the face of rising Covid-19 positive cases in Mysuru district, District Health Officer (DHO) on Wednesday said schools, colleges and theatres were the reason for the grim scenario.

Speaking at the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting at Zilla Panchayat auditorium, DHO Dr T. Amarnath said consequent to slump in COVID-19 deaths, people stopped following safety protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance. "COVID positive rate which was 0.83 percent two weeks ago has now shot up to 1.24 percent. Though it is less when compared to the national average, it still is alarming. This clearly indicates possibilities of spike in COVID positive cases in the current week," the DHO said.

According to the district health department records, 19 students of a government school in Bannur, Mysuru district, have tested positive and they have been quarantined and the decision to seal the school premises will be decided by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri.

"Hostel authorities have been asked not to allow any inmate without RT-PCR negative report. Ventilator beds are kept ready to meet any contingency. Ten beds are reserved for corona positive patients in taluk hospitals. As far as possible, patients will not be shifted to district hospital," DHO said, adding that, of the total two lakh aged people in the district, 60,000 have been vaccinated till date. Remaining will be inoculated by April 5.

DC Rohini Sindhuri has been holding meetings of district level officials on alternate days to take stock of the situation and to issue fresh guidelines. Also, she has proposed opening another check-post near Nanjangud town for another round of checking of visitors from Kerala.

"The DC has given a free hand to deploy additional health staff and also to have additional check-posts to check people before entering Karnataka. Also, check-posts on the Karnataka-Kerala border have been strictly told to insist every visitor from Kerala to show RT-PCR negative reports without which they should not be allowed inside '' says sources from Mysuru DC office.