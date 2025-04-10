Scrap sale fetches SW Railway a record-breaking revenue of Rs 188 cr

Bengaluru: South Western Railway (SWR) has achieved a remarkable milestone by earning Rs 188.07 crore through scrap disposal during the financial year 2024-25, surpassing the Railway Board’s target of Rs 160 crore. This marks the highest-ever scrap sale in SWR’s history, breaking the previous record of Rs 180.52 crore set in 2022-23. With a 4.2% increase over the previous best, SWR has once again demonstrated excellence in efficient asset management and revenue augmentation.

All scrap was sold through public auctions conducted on Indian Railways’ online e-auction portal www.ireps.gov.in, ensuring complete transparency and competitiveness. Notably, SWR reached the Railway Board’s target by 23rd January 2025, well before the end of the financial year, and continued to push forward to maximize revenue.

Under the consistent guidance of Principal Chief Materials Manager Maman Singh, SWR conducted intensive scrap-mapping drives on a quarterly basis. These efforts led to the identification and disposal of approximately 19,745 metric tonnes of rails and fittings, 4 serviceable locomotives, 38 wagons, 56 condemned coaches, 11,532 MT of other ferrous scrap, and 1,500 MT of non-ferrous scrap.

This initiative not only generated significant revenue but also improved the overall aesthetics and cleanliness of railway premises—including tracks, stations, depots, and sheds—by reducing congestion and promoting a more environment-friendly workspace. The success of this campaign reflects SWR’s unwavering commitment to sustainable practices and operational efficiency.

General Manager of South Western Railway, Mukul Saran Mathur, lauded the dedicated efforts of the Stores Department and all teams involved in the scrap disposal process. He congratulated them for their commitment to turning waste into wealth through transparent and systematic procedures.