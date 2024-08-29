Screeching to a halt: Puncture mafia at work?

Bengaluru: Recently, BMTC buses are breaking down everywhere in Bangalore city. This is causing a traffic jam for kilometres. Traffic policemen struggle every day during peak hours to avoid traffic jams. The reason for this is that the puncture mafia, which was dormant in the city for so long, has re-emerged, as a result of which 482 BMTC buses have been punctured in the last six months. Due to this, BMTC buses are giving a helping hand in the middle of the road and the passengers are facing difficulties. BMTC officer Gajendra Kumar said that they will file a complaint with the police commissioner.



Iron nails are being put on many roads, flyovers, underpasses in the city. This problem is not only for BMTC but also for bikes and cars. Everywhere iron nails are thrown away by vendors at night. Due to this, the wheels of the vehicles get punctured. Then the vehicle owners go to neighbouring puncture shops, then spend double money for puncture . BMTC passengers and motorists expressed outrage over this.

In general, a few years ago, this puncture mafia was harassing the people of Bengaluru on a large scale. Later, after the police department took strict measures, these shopkeepers, who were very silent, have now come forward to show their skill again. It is up to the police department should wake up and take action immediately.