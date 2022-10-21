Seat Belts Compulsory In Karnataka

Karnataka has made seat belts compulsory for everyone. In order to ensure the mandatory usage of seat belts, even by passengers seated on the back seats of a vehicle. The Karnataka Police issued orders to impose a punishment of Rs 1,000 under the terms of the Motor Vehicles Act on Wednesday.

All police commissioners and SPs were instructed to abide by the directive in an order copy given by R Hithendra, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Road safety). The ruling cited a letter from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways from September 19.

The former chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry, was killed on September 4 in a car accident in Palghar, Maharashtra, which brought attention back to the significance of using seat belts. Days after the fatal accident, the Union ministry sent a letter to all the states and union territories. Mistry was sat in the backseat next to KPMG Global Strategy Group director Jehangir Pandole. Both Mistry and Pandole died because they were not buckled in their seatbelts.

Meanwhile, in 2022, Karnataka saw 31 fatalities per day from traffic incidents on average (till August end).