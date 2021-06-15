Section 144 Imposed In Bangalore With Few Relaxations Whereas Heavy Traffics Spotted In The Streets

The Bangalore City Police Commissioner and Additional District Magistrate issued an order today imposing Section 144 of the CrPC in Bangalore, which will be in force till midnight on June 21. Except in bus stops, train stations, and airports, no public gatherings will be permitted.

On Monday, the Bangalore Urban District reported 1,470 new cases. The city reported 12 deaths. The number of fatalities has dropped considerably since June 1, when the city reported 276 dead. So far, 11,98,158 positive cases and 15,319 deaths have been documented in the state capital.

With the exception of 11 districts, Karnataka began the unlocking process yesterday, June 14, as the cases raised due to the pandemic began to decline.

Consequently, on the first day of easing COVID-related restrictions, heavy traffic grimaces returned to the streets of Bengaluru as the lockdown curbs imposed more than a month ago to contain COVID-19 were lightened. Dozens of vehicles from the neighbouring Hosur in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district were seen trapped in massive queues at Bengaluru's Attibele. The gridlock continued all the way to Bommanahalli and Silk Board Junction.

The Karnataka government had offered daily relaxation from 6 AM to 10 A. In 19 districts, the relaxation has now been extended from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, except on weekends, resulting in a significant drop in COVID infections.