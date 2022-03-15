Section 144 Imposed In Parts Of Karnataka Including Bengaluru

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been enforced across areas of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, ahead of the Karnataka High Court's decision on the hijab issue on Tuesday morning.



From March 15 to 21, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant issued orders barring any public meetings, protests, and celebrations. On Monday evening, High Court authorities met with senior police officers.

The district administrations in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada have announced a holiday for all schools and colleges on Tuesday, after a group of girls at a pre-university college began protesting in January this year, demanding the right to wear hijab in their classes.

A full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna S Dixit, and Jaibunnisa Mohideen Khazi reserved decision on a batch of petitions brought by Muslim girls from government pre-university colleges in the Udupi district on February 25.

During the hearing, which began on February 10, the petitioners asserted the right to have the hijab in classrooms as part of their freedom of religion and expression, while contesting a Karnataka education department decision issued on February 5 that suggested hijabs could be forbidden.

The government directive, according to the Karnataka Advocate General, was harmless in that it did not command the restriction of religious clothing but instead left it up to institutions. However, the AG recognised that some aspects of the order may have been superfluous. Wearing the headscarf, according to the state administration, is not an essential religious practise.

Regardless of the High Court's decision on Tuesday, the case is likely to travel to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court had refused to allow an immediate hearing for an appeal against the High Court's interim order on February 11, and had warned the petitioners not to "extend" the matter to greater levels.

Police and education officials are hopeful that the matter may be resolved promptly and discreetly, particularly because state school examinations for Class X will begin on March 28 and pre-university exams (for Classes XI and XII) will be held in April.