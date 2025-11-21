Security Breach at Udupi Shipyard: Workers Accused of Sharing Classified Navy Data

Udupi: Authorities have intensified a security investigation after two shipyard employees were arrested for allegedly sharing classified information related to Indian Navy vessels. The accused, identified as Rohit (29) and Santri (37), were remanded to judicial custody following their arrest by Malpe Police on Friday

Rohit, who had earlier worked at Cochin Shipyard in Kerala, has been accused of accessing and distributing confidential technical data, identification numbers, and project information about naval ships under construction. Police say he transmitted the information via WhatsApp to unauthorized recipients, compromising the security of strategic defence projects.

Officials said the accused continued gathering updates from a contact in Kochi even after joining Udupi Cochin Shipyard, a Central Government undertaking functioning under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The shipyard alerted the police after internal checks indicated unauthorized transmission of restricted data.

A case was registered under Crime No. 128/2025 citing Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, which deal with unlawful sharing of national security information. Police stated that the breach had potential implications for the sovereignty and internal security of the nation.

The arrests were made by a Special Investigation Team headed by Assistant Superintendent of Police Harsha Priyamvada, IPS. A district court later remanded both accused to judicial custody until December 3 as investigations continue, including analysis of digital communication trails.