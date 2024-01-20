Security Fortified: Mangaluru Gears Up for Sri Rama Temple Inauguration

Mangaluru: In preparation for the inauguration of the Sri Rama Temple and the installation of the Sri Ram Idol at Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate has implemented robust security measures. The Commissioner of Police, Anupam Agrawal outlined precautionary steps, including the identification of 196 locations for religious functions within the city limits and the deployment of staff and officers at 131 sensitive places around the clock.

Mobile patrols consisting of 57 vehicles will continuously monitor the city, responding promptly to any unforeseen events. Strategic checkpoints at 14 locations, nine CAR parties, and three KSRP platoons are in place to handle exigencies. Specialised patrols during early morning and late night hours, along with Anti sabotage checks at sites with large crowds, contribute to the overall security strategy. The government has limited processions and rallies, focusing instead on community involvement through meetings of Peace Committees chaired by local ACPs.

Additional measures include Area dominance Exercises, Route Marches, strict surveillance over banners and flexes in coordination with municipal authorities, and proposals for the closure of bars and wine shops on the 21st and 22nd. The deployment of 03 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 06 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 11 Police Inspectors, 37 Police Sub-Inspectors, and 781 police personnel of various ranks said the top cop.