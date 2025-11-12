Seize opportunities, become entrepreneurs: Dy CM to youth

“Karnataka is an ocean of opportunities. Beyond technology, the state offers immense potential across various industries. Young people must make the best use of these opportunities and move forward with confidence,” said Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, after inaugurating India’s first Startup Park in Bengaluru.

The Startup Park, conceptualized and developed by Ique Ventures, is India’s first fully integrated Startup Innovation Hub. It offers a wide range of resources including incubation, mentorship, investor access, and international networking — all under one roof.

The ambitious project aims to nurture over 10,000 startups, create 1,00,000 jobs, and attract Rs50,000 crore in investments into Karnataka’s economy by 2030. Located on Hosur Road near Madiwala, the Startup Park has been designed to empower and support the next generation of entrepreneurs from across the state.

Speaking at the event, Shafi Shoukath, Chairman and CEO of Ique Ventures and Founder of Startup Park, said, “Bengaluru has always been the heartbeat of India’s startup story. But in the next phase, our focus is not just on creating companies, but on building the strength of an entire ecosystem. Startup Park will be Karnataka’s growth engine.

Our goal is to empower founders, generate employment, and make Bengaluru a global hub for innovation.” He added that under the leadership of Ique Ventures, this ambitious initiative will serve as a collaborative platform for entrepreneurs and investors to work together and shape the future of India’s innovation-driven economy.

The Startup Park houses several key facilities including the Startup School, Investor Studio, Pitch Lab, Global Connect Lounge, Mentorship Hub, and Co-working Spaces. In addition, it features creative and community spaces such as Podcast Studios, Fab Labs, Green Studios, and Wellness Zones that foster innovation and collaboration.

At the heart of the Park is a robust Incubation Program that supports startups from idea to market — providing strategic mentorship, legal and financial guidance, branding support, and investor access to help founders build scalable, sustainable businesses.

The event also witnessed the launch of Startup TV, India’s first media platform dedicated exclusively to startups.

The channel will showcase stories of entrepreneurs, investor insights, and emerging innovations from across the country, serving as a national platform for India’s growing startup community.