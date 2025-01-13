Seminar emphasises importance of EBN intervention in preventing, treating NCDs

Bengaluru : The Physicians Association for Nutrition India (PAN India) in collaboration with Indian Medical Association (IMA) Bengaluru with accreditation of KMC (Karnataka Medical Council) points, conducted its 30th Continuing Medical Education (CME) seminar for doctors in Bengaluru to emphasise the importance of Evidence Based Nutrition (EBN) Intervention in clinical practices to prevent and treat Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the country. Renowned doctors from the city and experts from PAN India engaged with the healthcare community gathered at the event, through a series of keynote sessions, panel discussions and workshops, to empower the community with skill sets to practice nutritional intervention effectively.

PAN India’s CMEs aim to bridge the gap between medicine and nutrition by empowering doctors with the tools to address root cause of diseases, fostering healthier communities nationwide.

Addressing the audience, ex-Director of ICMR-NIN, Dr. Hemalatha R delivered an impactful keynote address on “Integrating Nutrition Science into Lifestyle Disease Management: Evidence-Based Approaches for Practicing Doctors,”. She highlighted that “India faces a unique and alarming nutrition crisis, with abdominal obesity being more prevalent than overall obesity. More than 50% of the population suffers from diet-related disorders, including obesity, diabetes type 2, fatty liver etc. Unhealthy diets account for over 56% of the country’s disease burden, and the impact begins as early as fetal development, with pregnant women consuming processed foods and sugars risking their children’s cognitive health. This underscores the urgent need to shift towards balanced diets rich in pulses, legumes, whole grains, vegetables, and fruits, aligning with global recommendations to combat this alarming unhealthy diet”.

Dr. Rajeena Shahin, Medical Director of PAN India, envisions transforming healthcare into a whole-person care model with nutrition at its core. She advocates leveraging scientific advancement in nutrition to combat NCDs, enhance health span, and optimize human potential. Firmly rooted in evidence-based approaches, Dr. Rajeena calls for liberating healthcare from tricks, tips, fads and vested interests by empowering doctors with nutrition science. She emphasizes the profound connection betweenindividual lifestyle choices, planetary health, and sustainability, championing a healthcare system that prioritizes nutrition and lifestyle modifications as the foundation for health equity and a healthier, more productive India.

Dr. G. Rajendiran, MBBS, MD, DM (Cardiology), Prof and Head of Preventive Cardiology, PSGIMSR, Coimbatore Director-VR Heart health initiative, emphasized the importance of whole food plant-based diet in prevention and management of cardiovascular diseases. This gains importance given the increasing prevalence and mortality despite the recent medical advances.