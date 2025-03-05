  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Senior Karnataka Police Officer Reacts To Daughter’s Gold Smuggling Case

Senior Karnataka Police Officer Reacts To Daughter’s Gold Smuggling Case
x
Highlights

  • Ramchandra Rao, Director General of Police (Karnataka State Housing Corporation), expressed shock after learning from the media about his daughter Ranya Rao’s alleged attempt to smuggle gold from Dubai.
  • He stated that she lives separately with her husband and emphasized his clean record, saying, “The law will take its course.”

Ramchandra Rao, the Director General of Police (Karnataka State Housing Corporation), reacted with shock and distress upon learning that his daughter, Ranya Rao, was caught at Bengaluru airport attempting to smuggle gold from Dubai.

"I was completely taken aback and devastated when I heard about this incident through the media. I had no prior knowledge of it. Like any father, I was deeply shocked,” Rao stated.

He further clarified that his daughter does not reside with him but lives separately with her husband.

"There may be underlying family issues between them. Regardless, the law will take its own course. Throughout my career, I have maintained a clean record, and I have nothing more to say," he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick