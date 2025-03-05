Senior Karnataka Police Officer Reacts To Daughter’s Gold Smuggling Case

Ramchandra Rao, the Director General of Police (Karnataka State Housing Corporation), reacted with shock and distress upon learning that his daughter, Ranya Rao, was caught at Bengaluru airport attempting to smuggle gold from Dubai.

"I was completely taken aback and devastated when I heard about this incident through the media. I had no prior knowledge of it. Like any father, I was deeply shocked,” Rao stated.

He further clarified that his daughter does not reside with him but lives separately with her husband.

"There may be underlying family issues between them. Regardless, the law will take its own course. Throughout my career, I have maintained a clean record, and I have nothing more to say," he added.