Separate KCET exam hall for Corona positive candidates in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Karnataka government has arranged a separate examination centre for Covid 19 positive candidates appearing for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) examination at GKVK Covid Care Centre (CCC), a Minister said on Thursday.

"A separate system for infected students has been made at the test centre," said Deputy Chief Minister C. N. Ashwath Narayan.

In the examination hall, only 5-6 students who are Covid positive were seen sitting and writing the exam wearing masks.

Invigilators wearing full body suits covering their entire body to protect themselves against the virus attended to the examination needs of the students.

On Thursday, Karnataka conducted the Common Entrance Test, following the High Court not objecting to it amid the pandemic.

Ashwath Narayan, who is also the higher education minister has personally visited the examination centres at MES and Seshadripuram colleges on Thursday.

Before KCET, Karnataka had conducted SSLC exams and also one paper PU examination.

As many as 1.94 lakh students were expected to write the entrance test at 120 places in 497 centres across the southern state.