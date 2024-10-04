Serial theft cases in Chamarajanagara

Chamarajanagara: A shocking series of thefts took place in Chamarajanagar on the same day that strangers sent threatening letters to the owners of local gold and clothing shops, demanding the removal of CCTV cameras installed at their premises.

The letters, which bore a danger symbol, were addressed to prominent shop owners M.K. Subramanya, M.K. Srinivas, and Vasuki, warning them to remove the CCTV cameras in front of their shops or face consequences. A complaint was filed at the Chamarajanagar Town Police Station against the unknown assailants who issued these threats.

However, on the same night, three other shops—Swagat Traders, Prabhu Electrical, and Vinay Automobiles were robbed in a series of well-planned thefts. The incidents occurred near Bhubaneswari Roundabout, along the National Highway, leaving local traders in shock. The thieves damaged CCTV cameras used ladders to access the shops, and broke through glass windows, stealing goods and cash worth lakhs of rupees. Theft attempts have been widespread in the area. In Hanur taluk, the thieves tied up an elderly man and robbed him in broad daylight. Earlier, they had stolen money saved for a marriage in Hanur and targeted shops in Chandakawadi, Chamarajanagar taluk. In response to the thefts, the police have called in fingerprint experts and a dog squad to investigate the crime scenes. Authorities are working to track down the culprits, but the incidents have left the business community on high alert.