Live
- No issues with probing Nagendra, ED’s action mustn’t be politically-motivated: K’taka HM
- Radhika Merchant Dazzles in Pink Lehenga and Joins Baraat Dance with Mukesh Ambani
- As 'IBD 4' judge, Karisma Kapoor is reminded of the time when she tried different dance forms
- Two persons shot dead in marriage hall in Patna
- Ramesh Sippy shares how the Emergency impacted the shows of ‘Sholay’, its collections
- Shloka Mehta Re-Wears Wedding Lehenga at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Wedding
- WHO donates medical supplies worth $9 million to Malawi
- Radhika Merchant’s Vidai Look: A Vision in Sindoori Red Manish Malhotra Lehenga
- Gen Z Stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Redeem Themselves with Stunning Lehengas
- Develop these Essential leadership skills
Just In
Serious Allegations of Corruption Against Siddaramaiah-led Government
Hubballi: Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has levelled serious allegations against the Siddaramaiah-led government in the state. Speaking to reporters in...
Hubballi: Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has levelled serious allegations against the Siddaramaiah-led government in the state. Speaking to reporters in Hubli, he accused the government of engaging in massive corruption with the support of its high command. Former Minister Nagendra’s arrest in the Valmiki Development Corporation scam has brought these allegations to light.
Joshi claimed that Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were aware of the corruption within the Development Corporation. He further criticised the government, calling it a “100% corrupt government.” Money laundering involving crores of rupees allegedly took place, and despite Nagendra’s arrest, there was no notice served to him for 40 days.
The Union Minister demanded an immediate investigation into Siddaramaiah’s involvement and called for his resignation as Chief Minister. The MUDA scam, in which Siddaramaiah is directly implicated, has raised serious concerns about corruption within the administration.