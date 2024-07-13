Serious Allegations of Corruption Against Siddaramaiah-led Government

Hubballi: Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has levelled serious allegations against the Siddaramaiah-led government in the state. Speaking to reporters in Hubli, he accused the government of engaging in massive corruption with the support of its high command. Former Minister Nagendra’s arrest in the Valmiki Development Corporation scam has brought these allegations to light.

Joshi claimed that Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were aware of the corruption within the Development Corporation. He further criticised the government, calling it a “100% corrupt government.” Money laundering involving crores of rupees allegedly took place, and despite Nagendra’s arrest, there was no notice served to him for 40 days.

The Union Minister demanded an immediate investigation into Siddaramaiah’s involvement and called for his resignation as Chief Minister. The MUDA scam, in which Siddaramaiah is directly implicated, has raised serious concerns about corruption within the administration.