Several IAS officers transferred in major reshuffle in Karnataka

Bengaluru: In a major reshuffle, the Karnataka government transferred IAS officers on Wednesday. As per a government order, Managing Director of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) Shikha C was transferred and appointed as Commissioner of Commercial Taxes.

Raghunandan Murthy, Chief Executive Officer of Koppal Zilla Panchayat, was transferred as Additional Commissioner for Commercial Taxes (Enforcement), Bengaluru. Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation MD Kanagavalli M will take over as the Controller of Examinations, Karnataka Public Service Commission.

The government also transferred two other IAS officers. Dr Ajay Nagabhushan M N was transferred as Secretary of Urban Development Department (Bengaluru); Salma K Fahim was appointed Additional Secretary of Infrastructure Development Department; Ramya S was appointed as Executive Director, Karnataka Examinations Authority; Archana M S was transferred and appointed as member, Karnataka Appellate Tribunal (Bengaluru).