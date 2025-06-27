Shankar Mahadevan Academy celebrates 15 years of spreading ‘joy of music’

Bengaluru: Shankar Mahadevan Academy (SMA), an online music education, proudly marks 15 years of bringing the joy of Indian music to learners across the globe. What began in 2011 as a bold experiment by legendary musician Shankar Mahadevan and technology leader Sridhar Ranganathan has grown into a global movement — touching lives in over 95 countries, with more than 50,000 students and over half a million live online classes conducted.

Born out of passion and a belief that music knows no boundaries, SMA was founded at a time when virtual learning was still in its infancy and internet infrastructure posed significant limitations.

Despite the odds, the vision was clear: to make high-quality Indian music education accessible to anyone, anywhere.

Shankar Mahadevan, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of the SMA said, “Our vision was always clear. We wanted Indian music in every home — not just in India, but around the world. Today, when I see a 65-year-old grandfather in Toronto learning alongside his 7-year-old granddaughter in Bengaluru, both discovering the same raga, it feels magical. It feels meant to be.”