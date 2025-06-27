Live
- ‘Kannappa’ hits screens to thunderous response, powerful performances steal the show
- Tummala Nageshwar Rao assures implementation of Rythu Bharosa without fail
- Court dismisses plea to ban film reviews, upholds freedom of expression
- Bengaluru Police Seize 4,000 kg of Drugs Worth Rs 45 Crore in a Year
- India’s sugar output to rise 15 pc at 35 million tonnes on favourable monsoon: Crisil
- Delhi CM Gupta inaugurates new DTC depot in Narela; flags off 105 electric DEVI buses
- Israeli Official Reveals Netanyahu Intended to Assassinate Khamenei, but 'Opportunity Wasn't There'
- Sri Periyalwar festival begins
- AI Tools & Skills Every Data Engineer Should Know
- Kannappa Review: Vishnu Manchu Shines in a Powerful Mythological Epic
Shankar Mahadevan Academy celebrates 15 years of spreading ‘joy of music’
Bengaluru: Shankar Mahadevan Academy (SMA), an online music education, proudly marks 15 years of bringing the joy of Indian music to learners...
Bengaluru: Shankar Mahadevan Academy (SMA), an online music education, proudly marks 15 years of bringing the joy of Indian music to learners across the globe. What began in 2011 as a bold experiment by legendary musician Shankar Mahadevan and technology leader Sridhar Ranganathan has grown into a global movement — touching lives in over 95 countries, with more than 50,000 students and over half a million live online classes conducted.
Born out of passion and a belief that music knows no boundaries, SMA was founded at a time when virtual learning was still in its infancy and internet infrastructure posed significant limitations.
Despite the odds, the vision was clear: to make high-quality Indian music education accessible to anyone, anywhere.
Shankar Mahadevan, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of the SMA said, “Our vision was always clear. We wanted Indian music in every home — not just in India, but around the world. Today, when I see a 65-year-old grandfather in Toronto learning alongside his 7-year-old granddaughter in Bengaluru, both discovering the same raga, it feels magical. It feels meant to be.”