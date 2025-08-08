Live
Share names you believe were wrongfully included, removed from poll roll: EC official to Rahul
New Delhi: The Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka on Thursday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to share the names of electors he claimed were either included or excluded wrongfully from the voters’ list of the state along with a signed declaration for the poll authorities to initiate “necessary proceedings” in the matter.
Election Commission sources said Gandhi should either sign a declaration under the Conduct of Election Rules and submit the list of people who he claims were either wrongfully included or removed from the voters’ list or he should “stop misleading” the people of India and “stop making baseless allegations” against the poll authority.
In a letter to Gandhi soon after he levelled allegations of vote fraud, the state poll officer said that during a press conference in the national capital, “you had mentioned about the inclusion of ineligible electors and exclusion of eligible electors in the Electoral Rolls...”
“You are kindly requested to sign and return the enclosed declaration/oath under Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, along with the name(s) of such elector(s) so that necessary proceedings can be initiated.”