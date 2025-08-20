Sharp rise in myopia and astigmatism cases in capital

Bengaluru: Bengaluru is witnessing a worrying rise in refractive errors such as myopia and astigmatism, particularly among children, young adults, and IT professionals with heavy screen exposure, according to doctors at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital.

They attribute this surge to rising digital screen time, reduced outdoor activity, and the pressure of demanding academic and work schedules.

In response to this growing concern in Karnataka, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Launched new machine, Wavelight® EX500 Contoura Excimer Laser in Bengaluru, an advanced topography-guided LASIK system that delivers highly precise, customised treatments to help patients achieve sharper, clearer vision.

Refractive errors are vision problems that occur when the eye cannot focus light correctly, making objects appear blurred. In Karnataka, myopia and astigmatism have shown a sharp rise in recent years.