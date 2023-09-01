Sharp shooter death: Police register FIR against DCF, ACF and RFO

Hassan; Police registered a case against against the Deputy Conservator of Forests, (DCF), Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), and Range Forest Officer (RFO) on charges of negligence.

The case was registered on the complaint of Venkatesh's son, Mithun Kumar, who alleges that his father's death was a result of negligence on the part of the forest officials present at the scene. It is claimed that they failed to take adequate safety measures during the operation.

According to the complaint, the tragic incident unfolded when a specialist was brought in to administer tranquliser to an injured elephant. However, it appears that no proper precautions were taken to ensure the safety of the personnel involved.

Mithun Kumar's complaint suggests that the negligence stemmed from the reckless dispatch of anesthetics without adequate safety measures. This lapse in safety protocols ultimately led to the fatal attack on Venkatesh by wild elephant during treatment to it.

The First Information Report (FIR) for the case was registered at the Aluru Police Station, and the local authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter.