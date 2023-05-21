Shivamogga no more a power center of Karnataka state politics

Shivamogga : With influential leaders of both Congress and BJP announcing their retirement from politics, Shivamogga district, which was once the power center of state politics, is now literally an orphan.

The lack of mass leaders is evident in this district which has contributed four chief ministers to the state Kadidal Manjappa, J H Patel, S Bangarappa and BS Yeddyurappa. Many people like Shantaveri Gopal Gowda, Kagodu Thimmappa had brought name to Shivamogga district through their struggles. After Sarekoppa Bangarappa and B S Yeddyurappa of Shivamogga district, who were famous as mass leaders of the state, no leader has emerged in the district.

Sarekoppa Bangarappa, who was an undefeated leader from Soraba constituency, had the power to control the entire state politics. He was the unquestioned leader of the backward classes. Even though he switched many parties, he did not give up on the people of Soraba. If they submitted their nomination papers and went on a state tour, the people would elect him. With the support of the people, he proved himself as a mass leader even as the chief minister of the state. Bangarappa’s plans are still in the limelight.

B S Yeddyurappa brought BJP to power in the state and he rose to political heights through struggle to became the unquestioned leader of the Lingayat community and opened the door to the BJP for the first time in South India as a four-time CM.

The political history of the district stands incomplete without the names of Bangarappa, Yeddyurappa, Kagodu Thimmappa, D H Shankaramurthy, K S Eshwarappa, Shantaveri Gopal Gowda. To the extent that, Shimoga politics and leaders were close people’s life in popular opinion.

In this election BS Yeddyurappa, Kagodu Thimmappa, KS Eshwarappa have withdrawn from the contest. The fact that all the top leaders who are supposed to be in Vidhana Soudha have retired has brought a gloom to Shimoga politics. Former MLA from Congress Kimmane Ratnakar lost and left. The names of former home minister Araga Jnanendra, Belur Gopalakrishna, Madhu Bangarappa of Kumar Bangarappa, B.Y.Vijayendra, Sharada Pooryanayka, B.K.Sangamesh are familiar to the people of the state. Only time will tell how these leaders of Congress, BJP and JDS will be politically powerful in Shivamogga district.