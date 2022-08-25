Shivananda Circle steel bridge, an illegal baby of the BJP govt’s 40% racket: AAP

Bengaluru: Aam Aadmi Party's Bengaluru city president Mohan Dasari said that the steel bridge constructed at Shivananda Circle in Bengaluru costing Rs 39 crore is an illegitimate child of the BJP government's 40 per cent commission racket.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, Mohan Dasari said, "The steel bridge at Shivananda Circle has been constructed using poor quality bearing and shock absorber. From August 15th, one side of the traffic has started and if one travels there, it is evident that the poor work is being done. The bridge has joints every 20 metres, where unscientific humps have been constructed which will irritate motorists. The bridge vibrates even if a light motor vehicle travels on it," he alleged. "The steel bridge at Shivananda Circle is likely to be fully inaugurated on August 30. The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a mock demonstration of the inauguration on August 29, the previous day, to expose the shoddy work. Through this, we will create awareness about the corruption of the corrupt BJP government," Dasari said. "It is a tragedy that the work, which started in 2017, has taken so many years to get completed. The cost of the work has now increased from just Rs 19 crore to Rs 39 crore. Earlier, Siddaramaiah's government had proposed Rs 2,000 crore project for constructing a steel bridge from Chalukya Circle to Hebbal for which AAP and several other organisations opposed the loot in this pretext. Siddaramaiah was accused of accepting a bribe of Rs 500 crore back then. Inspired by this, the BJP government has completed the steel bridge to carry out irregularities" said Mohan Dasari.

Aam Aadmi Party's Bengaluru city vice-president BT Naganna said, "A few days ago, in BBMP limits, the percentage of commission, which was 40 per cent, is now 50 per cent. It is shocking that the BBMP Working Journalists' Association has lodged a complaint with the BBMP Commissioner alleging that it has gone up to 50 percent. Many contractors have not been paid their bills for 22 months for not agreeing to pay commission. Despite the opposition to the commission racket across the state, the BJP is not bothered and is busy increasing the commission percentage."