Shutdown in Dakshina Kannada After Murder of Hindutva Activist

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada district witnessed a total shutdown on Friday following the murder of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty at Kinnipadavu near Bajpe on Thursday evening. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called for the bandh, which coincided with the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Samhita (BNSS) by the district administration from May 2 to May 6.

Shops across Mangaluru city and suburban towns, including Hampankatta, Falnir, Kankanady, Surathkal, and Mulky, remained closed. In some sensitive zones, police advised shopkeepers to down shutters as a precautionary measure.

Public transport was disrupted after several Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses were attacked with stones near Pumpwell, Kankanady, and Nanthoor. The KSRTC and private operators suspended services citing crew safety. “We were constrained to cancel all schedules due to the law and order situation,” said Aziz Parthipady, President of the DK Bus Owners’ Association.

In taluk centres such as Puttur, Sullia, Belthangady, and Bantwal, bus services to Mangaluru were halted and commercial activity came to a standstill.

The district administration has also banned liquor sales in urban and semi-urban pockets following a recommendation by Superintendent of Police N. Yathish and City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe, similar to the 2022 Praveen Nettaru case. BJP district president Sathish Kumpala has also supported the demand. State BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra reached Mangaluru and attend the last rites of Shetty in his home town in Buntwal