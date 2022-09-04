Siblings struggle to overcome adversities, in need of aid

Karkala: They did not bargain for it but yet they are struggling to carve out a bright future for themselves, Prajwal 25 years old and three years younger Pratkeesha of Nitte village in Karkala taluk in Udupi district are the siblings who have been inflicted with what is called in medical terminology 'muscular degeneration' which is an offshoot of Consanguinous marriage(marrying within relation). But in spirit, they are no less than any normal children and both of them are now graduates in arts stream and are learning computer skills.

But their great spirit and zest for life have reached such a stage that without help from society, the spirit may not linger. They both want to live independently with a job but their limbs due to their genetic disorder are not allowing them to realise their dreams. They both passed the first class in BA and what's more? They both passed it on the first attempt.

"Considering their physical shortcomings their achievement is something commendable. It is not that they have accepted their condition as their fate but are struggling with all their might to overcome it, they are attending physiotherapy sessions every alternative day even if they have to travel to Manipal a good 40 kilometres from their village the physiotherapy sessions. But this is working out to be very expensive and their parents are not in a position to meet" said Shubha Adhikari from Bengaluru who arranged for some crowdfunding for their physiotherapy sessions for the last three years.

"Prateeksha who is a self-respecting youngster does not want to give up as yet, and she does not like her parents to showcase her disability for funding. She says just help her get a job and she will go further in life" says her mother Jyothi who looks after them. "Prajwal who is now 25 years is getting heavier and I am not in a position to carry him to do even his morning volitions. I and my husband who is also sickly are worried about what will happen to them if something happens to me" Jyothi says with a certain degree of despair but not lost hope that one day both Prajwal and Prateeksha will make it on their own despite their special physical needs.

"Every trip to Manipal on a taxi for their physiotherapy costs not less than Rs. 3000. This is a time when they need some institutional help, they have been provided electrically operated wheelchairs but due to the structure of their home in Borgal Gudde in Nitte village they cannot use them. They have been coached by a tutor at their home for their matriculation onwards up to degree level due to which they have passed all three levels in first class which displays their strength. We as concerned citizens who tried to help them in our own humble ways just hope at this point in time that they get some institutional help" says Dinakar Rao a philanthropist who coordinated the efforts. Like him, his wife Usha Dinakar Rao, and his sister Dr Sunitha in Mumbai have been following up on the needs of these two special persons.

"My advice to other disabled people would be, concentrate on things your disability doesn't prevent you from doing well and don't regret the things it interferes with. Don't be disabled in spirit as well as physically." -Stephen Hawking.