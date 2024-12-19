Siddaramaiah Criticizes Amit Shah’s Remarks On Ambedkar, Sparks Political Row

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah intensified his criticism of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday over controversial remarks about Dr. BR Ambedkar. Siddaramaiah claimed that without the Constitution drafted by Ambedkar, Shah would have been a “ragpicker.”

“If the Rajya Sabha Chairman truly operated under the Constitution, he would have immediately suspended Shah from the House,” Siddaramaiah stated while addressing the Karnataka Assembly.

The controversy began after Shah’s comments during a parliamentary discussion on the Constitution. Shah remarked, “It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar repeatedly. If they had taken God’s name that many times, they would have secured a place in heaven.”

Shah’s statement has been widely criticized by the Congress and other Opposition parties, who accused him of disrespecting the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Responding to the backlash, Shah clarified, “My statements were misrepresented. Congress spreads fake news. I urge everyone to listen to my entire remark—it will clear all doubts. My party and I hold Ambedkar ji in the highest regard.”

Siddaramaiah further addressed the issue in an open letter to Shah, which he shared on X (formerly Twitter), accusing the Home Minister of revealing his “long-held views” on Ambedkar. The Karnataka CM condemned the remarks, calling them an insult to the principles of the Constitution and the legacy of its chief architect.

The controversy has added fuel to the ongoing political discourse, with Opposition parties uniting to criticize the BJP over Shah’s remarks.