Siddaramaiah panicked after Somanna entered fray in Varuna : BJP MP

Chamarajanagar: Saffron party MP Pratap Simha and BJP candidate Somanna criticized former chief minister Siddaramaiah's statement about why Somanna left Bangalore and returned to Varuna.

Addressing an election campaign meeting at Varuna Sinha claimed that the high command had asked for their opinion to field strong candidate against Siddaramaiah and they suggested Somanna's name. He asked 'what is relationship between Indira Gandhi and Chikkamagaluru ? Sonia Gandhi contested in Bellary, Rahul Gandhi contested in Wayanad. But if Somanna contests in Varuna it's wrong , what kind of logic is this ? How Siddu contested in Badami' he asked .

On the other hand, Somanna criticised Siddaramaiah for his anti-Dalit remarks and his failure to work for his constituency, Mysore. He also made a statement about how the Congress party is accusing BJP of being anti-Lingayat when they have given tickets to 63 Lingayats this time. He added that the Lingayat caste had gone for a beating in the last election and they would not win even that much this time. Somanna claimed that people of Varuna want change and that he visited 24 villages of Varuna in one day. He asked the people of Varuna to bless him this time, promising to make it the number one taluk in the state. He also said that he will win both Varuna and Chamarajanagara. MLC Chalavadi Narayana swamy said that Siddaramaiah is an anti-Dalit leader , who ruled by trampling all Dalits. Trampled his own sitting Dalit MLA without giving ticket, set MLA's house on fire, defeated Parameshwar in Tumkur. He mocked that now Siddu portraying himself as a Dalit leader and a backward leader.

He said that Siddaramaiah planned to contest in Kolar thinking easy win but after internal survey revealed hostile situation he came back to Varuna without any option A Although he has been CM for five years, he has done nothing for his constituency, The people defeated him by over 35,000 votes in Chamundeshwari. Then he went to Badami and won by 1,0000 lead.

He said BJP is bringing new blood into politics for speeding up administration. 'Lakshmana Savadi left the party as the ticket was not given. We also ran the government with Mahesh Kumatalli and Ramesh Jarakiholi, If Shettar and Savadi left the party and there is no problem for us. Now the Congress people are calling us anti-Lingayat. But BJP has given tickets to 63 Lingayats this time. So who is the real anti-Lingayat? ' the MLC queried.

The Congress tried to divide Lingayats and were reduced to just 80 MLAs in the last election. He joked against the Congress that they would not win even that much this time. Somanna is one of those who are fit to become CM. Somanna would win both Varuna and Chamarajanagar. If Modi's name is heard, Congress will tremble. Modi has sent Somanna to two constituencies. So he requested to make Somanna a winner this time.