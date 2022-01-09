Siddaramaiah taken ill, returns to Bengaluru

Kanakapura: Opposition leader in Karnataka State Legislative Assembly S Siddaramaiah complained of a feverish feeling and dropped out of the Congress padayatra after covering one kilometre. The septuagenarian leader who was in good spirits on Saturday when he arrived in Kanakapura, took part in the launch event of padayatra and also walked in good spirits for some time. But at a place Hegganuru, just one kilometre away Siddaramiah said he cannot continue and told MP DK Suresh who was walking alongside that he wanted to rest.



Later Mr Siddaramiah consulted his doctor and was advised to take a rest. He later was driven to Bengaluru to his residence and would take rest till he felt better, his family sources said.

Water resources minister Govind Karjol lost no time in putting up a tweet advising Siddarmaiah to rest and not to exert himself. Even the ever-energetic DK Shivakumar also felt tired after covering some distance. His eyes were bloodshot and was seen profusely sweating as he took a rest at several places along the route.