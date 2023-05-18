Siddaramaiah To Be Karnataka's Next CM

On May 18, Thursday, well after 1 am, an important decision was made by the All India Congress Committee. After six days, the CM stalemate issue in the Congress has now been resolved. It is been decided that the appointment of former CM Siddaramaiah as the new CM and DK Shivakumar as his deputy CM has been finalised.

All legislators have received a letter from the head of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee inviting them to the meeting of newly elected MLAs, MLCs, and MPs at the Indira Gandhi Bhavan on Queen's Road at 7 o'clock.

There was joy among Siddaramaiah's followers who had been waiting for this piece of information as the word of the breakthrough began to filter out of the sacred doors of the Congress.

While getting up to the final decision, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, K. C. Venugopal, the general secretary in charge of the state, Randeep Surjewala, and the rest of the central leadership of the Congress were engaged to find the solution.

Meanwhile, the Congress won a resounding victory in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly elections on May 10 by winning 135 seats, while the governing BJP and the HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal won 66 and 19 seats, respectively.