Siddaramaiah writes to PM, complains about breach of protocol

Bengaluru: ChiefMinister Siddaramaiah, who boycotted the inauguration of India’s second-longest cable-stayed Sigandur bridge in Shivamogga, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging a serious breach of protocol by the Centre.

In his letter sent on Monday, the Chief Minister claimed that the programme was held by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in Sagara taluk of Shivamogga, without consulting the state government, and his name was mentioned on the invitation card without any prior notification. He said the ministry’s proceeding with the programme, despite the state’s disagreement, amounts to “sheer arbitrariness and defies the very spirit of co-operative federalism.”