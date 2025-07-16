Live
- Old weapons can’t win new wars: CDS Anil Chauhan calls for future-ready, India-made drone tech
- Police foil kidnap plot to extort Rs 1 cr, 4 held
- Infosys Foundation commits Rs 200 cr to empower job seekers
- Capital braces for auto fare hike from August 1
- HC orders state to share stampede report with KSCA, RCB
- DKS announces formation of five new municipal corporations
- MLA Anirudh Reddy and Principal Secretary Yogita Rana Inaugurate AI Computer Lab in Jadcherla
- Fake surety scam busted; 8 held for producing forged Aadhaar cards
- CM withdraws controversial land acquisition plan in Devanahalli
- Tata Motors begins delivery of 148 EVs to BMTC
Siddaramaiah writes to PM, complains about breach of protocol
Bengaluru: ChiefMinister Siddaramaiah, who boycotted the inauguration of India’s second-longest cable-stayed Sigandur bridge in Shivamogga, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging a serious breach of protocol by the Centre.
In his letter sent on Monday, the Chief Minister claimed that the programme was held by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in Sagara taluk of Shivamogga, without consulting the state government, and his name was mentioned on the invitation card without any prior notification. He said the ministry’s proceeding with the programme, despite the state’s disagreement, amounts to “sheer arbitrariness and defies the very spirit of co-operative federalism.”
