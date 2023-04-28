Siddaramaiah’s ‘bahu’ participates in campaigning for first time

Mysuru: The election campaign for former CM Siddaramaiah and Somanna is raging in Varuna constituency. This is the first time that Siddaramaiah's daughter-in-law Smita Rakesh h has entered for campaign for her father-in-law and is canvassing in the villages of Varuna.

Siddaramaiah and his son Yatindra Siddaramaiah have been elected MLAs in Varuna constituency for the past 15 years. Siddaramaiah was elected twice from Varuna constituency, Siddaramaiah ruled as the leader of the opposition and as the chief minister after being elected from Varuna and last time his son Yatindra Siddaramaiah was elected and is now an MLA. In this assembly election, Yatindra has again given up the Varuna constituency to his father and Siddaramaiah has submitted his nomination as a Congress candidate. After submission of nomination papers, he has campaigned in 16 villages for one day and said that he will come again for two days. But following stiff contest from BJP candidate and minister V Somanna Siddaramaiah is giving more attention towards the constituency.

Until now, Siddu's wife and daughter-in-law were not involved in the election campaign except for the sons in the family. For the first time, Rakesh Siddaramaiah's wife Smita Rakesh is going door to door in the villages under Tayur Gram Panchayat of Varuna Constituency on behalf of her father-in-law, requesting them to vote for Congress.

While Siddaramaiah' submitting nomination papers, Rakesh Siddaramaiah's son, 17-year-old Dhawan Rakesh, was introduced by former CM himself in a public meeting saying, "He will enter politics" and my successor. This time, V. Somanna, who is the BJP candidate in Varuna Assembly Constituency, is going to every village through a procession and begging for votes. By saying that if I win, I will take Varuna constituency on the path of development, the BJP candidate is doing all the necessary strategies to win in Varuna Constituency for the first time.