Siddaramiah raps Joshi, says Cong treats all equally

Bengaluru: In contrast to the BJP, which supports particular castes and religions, the Congress party promotes secularism and inclusivity. In response to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's divisive remarks, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed the media in Devadurga on Saturday, stressing the Congress's commitment to upholding all castes and religions in society.

"We are supporters of the welfare of all religious and caste groups in our community. We do not advocate for the exclusive support of a specific caste or religion, unlike the BJP. We oppose efforts to create religious divisions in our society. Secular philosophy and secularist principles form the basis of our foundation. He said, "The Congress party was crucial in preserving the nation's freedom and is a symbol of secular values.

In response to rumours that Yathindra would run for the Mysore Lok Sabha seat in the Kasaba elections, Siddaramaiah denied statements made by MP of Mysuru Pratap Simha. "Yathindra and I did not say anything like that. Pratap Simha seems apprehensive about potential defeat, leading to speculative comments. These are just theories," he explained.

"We will make decisions based on the report provided by the Urban Development Minister," Siddaramaiah said about the submission of the report on the election observer's findings. MLAs, MPs, former candidates, block committee presidents, district presidents, and important constituency workers will all be consulted. We will take their input into account when making decisions."

When asked if he intended to visit Ayodhya, Siddaramaiah clarified, saying, "I have never said that I will not go to Ayodhya. There is political manoeuvring by the BJP. We are against the political exploitation of the inaugural meeting on the 22nd, but we do not oppose the installation of Sri Ramachandra's statue in Ayodhya. Our protest is against the politicisation of the event, not against Sri Ramachandra."