Simultaneous Celebrations: Ayodhya Ram Mandir and Renovated Ram Mandir in Mandya to be Inaugurated on January 22

Mandya: As the nation eagerly awaits the installation of Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya on January 22, another significant event is set to unfold in sugar city Mandya. On the same day, the inauguration of the renovated Ram Mandir in the Labor Colony will take place, marked by the installation of an idol crafted by the renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj.

The Ram Mandir in Labor Colony, Mandya, has a rich history spanning hundreds of years. The temple underwent a meticulous restoration process, including the carving of a three-foot-tall idol of Sri Rama by sculptor Arun Yogiraj a year ago. Due to delays in the restoration work, the inauguration was postponed until now. However, on January 22, synchronizing with the installation of Ramlalla's idol in Ayodhya, Sri Rama's idol will also find its place in Mandya. The temple will house idols of Lakshmana, Sita, and Hanuman, all intricately crafted by Yogiraj himself.

Expressing their joy, the people of Mandya are eagerly anticipating the dedication day of the temple. Sri Ram Seva Trust organized Pooja on January 22 to mark the auspicious occasion.

Nagesh, a member of the city municipal council, revealed that the temple, dating back approximately 70 years, underwent a thorough restoration process. Temple worship activities are scheduled to commence from Friday, leading up to the main event. Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is set to participate in the temple puja on the 20th, with Mandya In-charge Minister Cheluvarayaswamy, MP Sumalatha Ambarish, MLA P Ravikumar Gowda, and other dignitaries joining the idol installation program on the grand opening day.

Ramesh, emphasizing the historical significance of the temple, shared that the renovation project commenced 14 years ago, and this year, coincidentally, marks its completion. He expressed pride in the fact that the temple's inauguration aligns with the monumental event in Ayodhya. The temple project received generous contributions from the public, including political leaders, contributing to the collective celebration.