Sindgi, Hanagal by-polls on October 30 

Bengaluru: By-elections to Sindgi and Hanagal Assembly constituencies in Karnataka will be held on October 30. The Election Commission issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday. The results will be announced on November 2.



The by-elections may be seen as a major test for the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai as both the constituencies have a strong presence of Lingayats.

The BJP is determined to win both the seats and prove that the Lingayat community is solidly behind it even after Yediyurappa's exit as chief minister.

The by-elections are also a major test for the opposition Congress and JD (S).

There are rumours that Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra will contest from one of the constituencies, though the former has already ruled out such a possibility.

Former Deputy Speaker Manohar Tahsildar's son Srinivasamane is an aspirant for Hanagal ticket from the Congress. There are over 5 aspirants for JDS ticket from Sindgi.

The by-election to Sindagi is necessitated following the death of MC Managuli, a former minister of the JDS. Similarly, the death of CM Udasi of BJP, has necessitated by-election to Hanagal.

The notification for the by-election will be issued on October 1 and filing of nominations will begin the same day and end on October 7. Verification of the nominations will take place on October 11. October 13 is the last day for withdrawing nominations.

Soon after EC announcement, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy declared that the JD (S) would contest in both the constituencies.

Speaking to media persons at his farmhouse in Bidadi, Kumaraswamy said his party welcomes the by-election date. The party is ready for election. "We have already announced Niaz as a candidate for the Hanagal constituency."

For Sindagi constituency there are 5 aspirants. We will decide on candidate soon. JD (S) has a base in both areas. We will make every effort to win under collective leadership," the former CM said.