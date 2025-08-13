SIT deploys ground-penetrating radar in mass grave probe

Dharmasthala: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) looking into the alleged burial of bodies in Dharmasthala village is set to employ ground-penetrating radar (GPR) technology to examine “Spot Number 13,” a location of interest in the case.

Sources said the operation, scheduled for today, will involve the use of a large-capacity drone integrated with radar scanning equipment. The technology will allow investigators to detect anomalies beneath the surface, with live radar images helping to identify possible buried objects.

SIT chief Pranav Mohanty arrived in Mangaluru this morning and travelled directly to the SIT’s Belthangady office. He is expected to lead the inspection, accompanied by SIT officers, the Assistant Commissioner, the complainant, and the complainant’s lawyer.

Officials have emphasised that the GPR survey will be conducted in full view of the complainant and his legal representative to maintain transparency in the investigation. The exercise is part of a series of technical measures being undertaken by the SIT to verify claims made in the complaint.

“Spot Number 13” has been earmarked as a priority search area, with investigators hoping the radar scan will yield critical evidence. The alleged mass grave case has stirred considerable public attention in the region, with demands for a thorough and impartial probe.