SIT intensifies Dharmasthala probe with fresh search at Bahubali Betta

Dharmasthala: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations of buried bodies tied to past criminal activities in Karnataka’s Dharmasthala region has launched a fresh search operation at the foothills of Bahubali Betta.

The operation, conducted near the main entrance of Dharmasthala, saw the participation of senior officials, including Puttur Sub-Divisional Officer Stella Varghese, Belthangady Tahsildar Prithvi Sanikem, forest and forensic experts, a medical team, and ISD personnel.

The move follows Friday’s search of multiple sites—marked 16 and 16A—in the Boliyar Gonkartar area, where excavation was carried out in the presence of an anonymous complainant.

Though reports hinted at additional digs, the SIT has not confirmed details.

On Saturday, the complainant, under police protection, arrived at the Belthangady SIT office at 10:15 am before being escorted to the new search site by noon. Officials are yet to reveal how many sites may be examined in this phase or if any evidence has emerged.

The ongoing search is part of a larger investigation into longstanding allegations of serious crimes in the area. Security remains tight, and the SIT has reiterated its commitment to pursuing all credible leads.