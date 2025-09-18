SIT unearths firearms at residence of accused linked to Dharmasthala probe

Dharmasthala: In a significant development in the ongoing Dharmasthala investigation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has seized firearms and other materials from the house of Mahesh Shetty Timarodi in Ujire village, Dakshina Kannada district.

According to officials, the search was conducted on August 26 after the team secured a court warrant. SIT personnel, supported by panch witnesses and forensic officers, recovered the materials and placed them before the jurisdictional court.

The SIT later submitted a report to the Superintendent of Police regarding the seizure. Acting on the findings, Belthangady Police registered a case (Crime No. 108/2025) on September 16 under

provisions of the Arms Act, 1959. The development stems from the ongoing investigation into Crime No. 39/2025 at Dharmasthala Police Station, registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. While police have not disclosed details of the seized arms, officials confirmed they will undergo forensic testing to establish their source and relevance to the case.

The Dharmasthala case has drawn significant public attention, with SIT operations intensifying in recent weeks. Police officials said further searches may be conducted if new leads emerge.