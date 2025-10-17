Sitharaman Inaugurates ₹2.54-Crore Chilli Processing Centre in Ballari, Boosts Agro Entrepreneurship in Kalyana Karnataka

Ballari: Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the third Farmers’ Training and Common Facility Centre for Agro Processing (FT-CFC) in Konchigeri village, Ballari, marking World Food Day on Friday with a renewed push for rural entrepreneurship and value addition in agriculture. The ₹2.54-crore project, funded through the Minister’s MPLAD scheme in collaboration with the Government of India and NABARD, is expected to generate an annual turnover of ₹7.03 crore.

The Minister also flagged off the first consignment of chilli powder and flakes produced at the new Spices Processing Centre. The launch, themed “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future”, underscored the government’s focus on sustainable, technology-driven growth in the farm sector.

Addressing farmers and women’s groups, Sitharaman said the Ballari Chilli Processing Centre exemplifies self-reliance and collaboration. “Local farmers, including women, have invested in this initiative. When farmers move from cultivation to processing and value addition, their income, confidence, and opportunities grow manifold,” she said, urging other FPOs to replicate the model.

The new centre—managed by Siddagangasree Farmers Producer Company Ltd.—will process up to 500 metric tonnes of raw red chilli annually, producing 380 MT of chilli powder and 95 MT of flakes. The facility integrates training, processing, and marketing under one roof to help farmers capture higher market value.

NABARD Chairman Shaji K. V. said the project reflects Sitharaman’s commitment to empowering farmers through entrepreneurship, particularly women.

Equipped with quality testing support from UAS Raichur and a hybrid marketing model, the centre will connect with institutional buyers and online platforms including ONDC, JioMart, and BigBasket—turning Ballari’s farmers into value creators in India’s growing agri-business landscape.