Six arrested within 3 hours after abducting engineer

Bengaluru: Yelahanka police succeeded in arresting within three hours the accused who kidnapped an engineer and demanded money on Friday.

The arrested kidnappers are: Nandagopala (31) of KR Puram police quarters, Sunil (32) of Panchamukhi layout of Avalahalli, Ashok (31) of Kaudenahalli, Ramamurthy Nagar, Vignesh (21) of Dasappa Layout, Manoj (26) of Kariyappa Layout and Shahbaz Ahmed from Shivajinagar. Odisha-based civil engineer Manas was rescued by the police.

Manas, a civil engineer based in Odisha, is the owner of Task Ever Delivery and Service Pvt ltd. The basement construction contract at Concept Ambiance was given to one of the accused, Nandagopal and Sunil by Manas.

Even after the completion of the work, they were not paid a due amount Rs 3 lakhs. To get back their money, they conspired to kidnap Manas, as he was unknown to the locals.

According to police, the accused had abducted Manas in his own car at 9:30 am on Wednesday while he was going to the farmer's market. He was stopped and kidnapped. A complaint had been lodged by one Pavan with the Yelahanka police.

The police registered a case and found the accused at Bangarpete near Kogilahalli Bridge at Boys' Car Garage in Kolar. The police arrested and seized Scorpio, XUV 500, three rings, a bangle, a hockey stick, an iron rod. When the accused were taken into custody and interrogated, they admitted to having tortured Manas physically and mentally and demand Rs 33 lakh as ransom. The accused had plans to murder Manas if he failed to meet their ransom demand.