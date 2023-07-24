Six dacoits held for searching treasure in ancient temples

Davangere: The Jagaluru police have achieved a significant breakthrough by apprehending six persons involved in robbery plot, and what makes this case even more intriguing is the revelation that these arrested suspects were also engaged in treasure hunting at ancient temples.

The arrested were identified as Dewan Saab Javeed,(48) Mallikarjuna Malleshi (30), Hanumanta Sopanipawar (33), Ameer Khan Pathan (30), Murtajasaab Golandaj (38), and Kalleshi (34). Among them, one is a resident of Davangere, while another hails from Jagaluru. The remaining four suspects are originally from Hubli. The combined efforts of the police personnel of Jagaluru police station led to the successful arrest of on the night of July 22 while patrolling the Lingannahalli road in Jagaluru taluk of Davangere district.

During their patrol, the police observed two individuals behaving suspiciously near a car parked on the side of Lingannahalli road. Upon approaching the vehicle, the two suspects attempted to flee upon seeing the police jeep. However, in the process, the police managed to apprehend Khadeem. Further investigation and interrogation of the detained suspects unveiled a robbery plot orchestrated by the group. Subsequently, the police registered a case against the complaint filed by PSI Sagar and initiated a thorough investigation.

As the investigation progressed under the guidance of Additional Superintendent of Police Mr. RB Basaragi, it was revealed that the arrested suspects had not only planned the robbery but were also involved in searching for valuable treasure in ancient temples. In one shocking instance, they damaged the Basavanna idol at the Basavanna temple in front of Anjaneyaswamy Gudi during one of their attempts to find funds. Upon their arrest, the police seized several items from the suspects, including a white Swift Desire car, an iron hammer, hand gloves, a cutting player, iron plot cells, cracker, a plastic rope, an empty gutka company bag, 2 pockets of chillies powder, 3 mobile phones, Rs. 2000/- in cash, a torch, and a knife.

While six individuals have been apprehended, the police are searching another accused named Bharatesh in connection with this case.