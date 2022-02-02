Six Hijab-Wearing Females Have Been Barred From Attending College In Karnataka

Six students at the Government Pre-University College for Girls in Udupi, Karnataka, were barred access into the classroom since they wore the hijab on Tuesday. It occurjust one day after the university threatened them with disciplinary action if they denied to eliminate their headscarves during class.

They were advised not to wear the hijab in class, students have been boycotting lessons since the last week of December. They had also turned down an offer to attend lessons online.

On Monday, the protesting students were advised that if they did not attend college without the hijab on Tuesday, they would face consequences. The pupils have stated that they want to pursue legal action. They are said to have filed a plea with the Karnataka high court, but it is still pending admission.

On Monday, a student who attended a meeting organised by the college development committee stated that wearing the hijab is a constitutional right, and we will continue to fight for justice.They will fight for this matter legally. Raghupathi Bhat, a BJP MLA from Udupi, is the panel's chairman. She explainedthat during the meeting, they did not agree to attend lessons without the hijab. They have tried every trick in the book to persuade the authorities. Bhat was accused by the pupils of threatening them.

Following the discussion, Bhat stated that students will not be permitted to cause turmoil on campus because exams are approaching, and that if they do, disciplinary action will be taken.

One of the students said they stayed on campus until 1.40 p.m. on Tuesday. On the university, the cops were present. Several lecturers attempted to get us to stop fighting and come to class.

She stated that they will continue to come to campus and request permission to attend classes while wearing a headscarf. The police were called in after a religious freedom debate erupted over the hijab removal requirement.