Six People Died In A Road Accident In Karnataka

A road accident near Arakera hamlet in Yadgir district, which is under the authority of Gurmitkal police station limits, resulted in six fatalities—five of them immediately—and one injury. The incident took place on late Thursday night, about 10:30 pm



The deceased have been identified as Heena w/o Wazid Hussen, Imran s/o Mohamma Khan Khadar, Mohammad Nazar Hussan, Noorjahan Begum w/o Mohammad Nazar Hussain, Wazid Hussen and Umeja s/o Wazid Hussen, reported The News Indian Express. The deceased Heena and Imran lived in Ranganmohalla in Chakrakatta and the remaining five people are from the village of Hatti in the Lingsugur taluk.While another person,Fazal Husen, 25 years old has been taken to the hospital after suffering injuries.