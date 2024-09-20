‘Skill-based education,entrepreneurial encouragement vital for youth’

Bengaluru: Former Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani emphasized the importance of skill-based education and fostering entrepreneurship among the youth, encouraging them to establish businesses and create employment opportunities.

Speaking at the FKCCI-hosted Manthan 2024 event, Nirani noted that both the central and state governments are providing a conducive environment for the growth of industries. He stressed the need to incorporate practical skills in education, equipping young people to start their own ventures. “The Manthan program is an excellent platform that not only nurtures talent but also provides expert industrial guidance to participants. It is essential for all students involved to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams,” he remarked, while distributing awards to the winning teams.

FKCCI President Ramesh Chandra Lahoti highlighted the participation of 395 teams from across the state in the Manthan 2024 competition. “This initiative is more than a contest; it’s a mentorship program aimed at cultivating the next generation of entrepreneurs. FKCCI has guided these teams in developing viable business proposals by imparting crucial entrepreneurial skills. We are confident that many participants will become successful business leaders in the future,” he added, appreciating the Karnataka government’s positive response to FKCCI’s suggestions to support emerging entrepreneurs.

The first-place team from Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Udupi, was awarded a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh. The women’s team from Dharwad Agricultural University secured second place and was awarded Rs 1.5 lakh, while the third place went to the team from Seshadripuram Post Graduate Department of Commerce, Bengaluru, who received Rs 1 lakh. Other institutions recognized for their contributions include BMS Institute of Technology and Management, RV University, PES Institute of Technology, CMR Institute of Technology, Sahyadri College of Engineering, and JSS Academy of Technology, along with the agricultural team from Dharwad College, who ranked tenth. All these teams were honoured with cash prizes.