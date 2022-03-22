SkillActz ranks among ‘10 Best Skill Assessment Startups 2022’ 

Bengaluru / Thiruvananthapuram: SkillActz, a Thiruvananthapuram-based employability platform that helps freshers to find the right jobs and companies to find the right talent, has been honoured by Bengaluru-based Silicon India Startup City as one among the '10 Best Skill Assessment Startups, 2022'. SkillActz is part of Trinity Skillworks, which strives towards enhancing employability and transform careers of the youth of India.

The new honour comes as a major boost to SkillActz as it highlights the prowess of the company in rendering requisite skill assessment solutions to clients.

Silicon India has also acknowledged SkillActz's contribution towards the ever-growing Indian talent pool.

SkillActz, led by Founder and CEO K M Subhash, and Co-founder and Director Harish Parameswaran, comes across as a one-stop solution for recruiters who look for the right talent. The company operates in such a way that it shortlists candidates through aptitude assessments, technical / domain assessments, group discussions and personal interviews. The processes are customized to meet each client's specific requirements.

According to K.M. Subhash, CEO, Trinity SkillWorks, "enterprises across India have been partnering SkillActz as they look towards ensuring high-yield, quick turnaround and right-fit employees.

We enable job-seekers to be familiar with the industry norms and skill requirements by making them accustomed with industry insights and helping them work and prepare for the scenario out there".

Unique features that make SkillActz stand out in the hiring arena are free, curated content that help enhance interview skills, grooming, and soft skills.

Mock aptitude tests, interviews with industry experts and CEOs of successful enterprises are also part of the sessions that job-candidates are exposed to, ahead of making them industry-ready.

SkillActz currently has on its platform more than 1500 vacancies from several companies in the IT and ITES sectors. Requirements range from Engineering and MBA graduates to Arts and Science graduates.