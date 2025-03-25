Smart meter compulsory for new consumers, says BESCOM MD

Bengaluru : Allegations of corruption have emerged regarding the smart meter tender. Just yesterday, the Congress government raised electricity bill rates, and now the BJP accuses it of committing a`15,500 crore scam under the guise of smart meters, effectively defrauding the public. Amid ongoing discussions about this issue, KPTCL MD Pankaj Kumar Pandey has provided clarifications.

Pankaj Kumar Pandey stated while speaking to the media in the city that KERC has mandated the installation of smart meters gradually across all households. He mentioned that other states already have smart meters in place and that the central government has issued guidelines in this regard.

He emphasised that when new connections are made, smart meters will be installed, eliminating the need for meter readers to visit homes. Therefore, it is essential to install smart meters in all households, especially in new homes, which he confirmed will be mandatory.

Pandey highlighted the rising electricity demand in the state, stating that in March, the demand is at 18,395 megawatts, which is a 15% increase compared to last year. He noted a prior demand of 14,856 megawatts last November. Demand is expected to rise further in April and May. He confirmed that the electricity supply in the state is stable and foresees the demand peaking at around 18,500 megawatts this year, with a 15% rise in the industrial sector.

Electricity is set to be purchased from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab until May, with 1,400 megawatts from Uttar Pradesh and 200-300 megawatts from Punjab. After June, the state plans to supply electricity back to these states. Steps have been taken to ensure that farmers and students face no disruptions in their electricity supply, assuring the public that the electricity provision will be uninterrupted.

In response to the corruption allegations regarding the smart meter tender, BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra tweeted that while other states are paying`900 for smart meter installations, Karnataka has fixed a staggering rate of`8,510, calling it nothing short of daylight robbery. He expressed concern that the state government is placing an undue financial burden on the common people through price hikes while mandatorily installing smart meters, which have increased in cost by 400-800%. He lamented that the people of the state, who had hoped for honest governance, are facing misfortune. Vijayendra cautioned that if the Congress government, described as having “thick skin,” does not revert the smart meter rates to previous levels and halt the rampant corruption, the BJP will take to the streets in defence of the common people.